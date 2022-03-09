HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Baker Administration announced the closing of multiple “Stop the Spread” sites coming at the end of the month. According to the state the reason to cut back on sites is due to a significant decline in testing demand.

Effective April 1st, 11 testing sites will close. These sites have seen an 80% decrease in volume since January. Sites that will close here in western Massachusetts include the Greenfield and Holyoke “Stop the Spread” sites.

One of the main draw to these sites was for PCR tests, which are required for some types of travel regardless of vaccination. 22News spoke with a student who lives in Northampton and attends Smith College about closure of these sites.

“I think it doesn’t make sense to close everything down once it starts getting better because its getting better because of the testing sites and being aware if you have it or not,” said Gillian Terry.

CVS and other pharmacies will still be offering PCR tests that you can sign up for online. The two test and stay sites in Springfield will remain open for PCR testing beyond April 1st. The state also has a ‘test finder‘ search tool that you can access online.