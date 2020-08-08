SEWA International donates PPE to local first responders, frontline workers

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Volunteers joined Holyoke Medical Center personnel in West Springfield Saturday, distributing boxes filled with surgical masks, KN95 masks along with hand sanitizer.

It was all made available through the help of SEWA International, the Hindu non-profit, founded almost 20 years ago.

“They put their efforts together and did a great job and it turned out to be a nice day and a nice event,” Raj Rayonia of SEWA International told 22News.

22News learned that SEWA International specializes in disaster relief, as evidenced by their acquisition and distribution of Saturday’s large quantity of pre-packaged personal protection equipment.

West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt attended the donation drive. “This is a great gesture, when they’re in Springfield, it’s always great for us,” he said. “We’re doing this so we won’t have a pandemic here, we’re trying to figure out how we’ll reopen school.”

State Senator James Welch also attended, adding “Another great example like SEWA coming together to help the community, and certainly helps our first responders and the frontline workers.”

Saturday’s team of volunteers also included a number of medical personnel from local hospitals distributing the dozens of boxes filled with the precious pieces of equipment.

Holyoke City Councilor David Bartley told 22News, it was an honor to work with the physicians who donated their time and expertise to make this event a success.