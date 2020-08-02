Should local residents consider wearing additional PPE?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said Americans should consider extra PPE to protect against the virus.

The coronavirus is most commonly transmitted through the nose and mouth, but it’s also possible to get COVID-19 through your eyes, according to experts.

Dr. Fauci said that wearing goggles or a face shield, in addition to a mask, will help prevent the spread or catching COVID-19. Despite the recommendation, people aren’t sure about the extra PPE just yet.

Local Springfield resident Sue Osgood told 22News that she will continue wearing her mask, but is unsure about additional PPE.

“I don’t know about that. I’ll continue wearing the masks, I haven’t gotten to that point with the face shield though,” said Osgood.

Goggles are not universally recommended for people, but it is recommended for health professionals.

The Centers for Disease Control has issued formal guidelines around eye protection for healthcare workers. Dr. Fauci did say that if you want to be completely covered and protective goggles may be a good idea, but it’s unclear how much goggles protect against the virus.