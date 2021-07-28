Should masks be required in schools this fall?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The CDC had updated their guidelines on children wearing masks to school in the fall.

The CDC now has on their website that given the rise of the Delta variant, they recommend indoor masking for schools regardless of vaccination status.

That recommendation includes all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K through 12 schools should wear a mask inside. They also say, children should return to full-time in-person learning in the fall with layered prevention strategies in place.

The Massachusetts Teachers Association, recommends some of those layered prevention strategies such as air quality improvements, physical distancing and vaccinations. The president of the association says they want the state to adopt the CDC’s guidance.

“The MTA is doing everything possible to make in person full in person learning in the fall as safe as it can be. Masking is one of the most important strategies as well as fixing the ventilation system.” MTA President Merrie Najimy

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that everyone older than age two wear masks whether you’re vaccinated or not once schools re-open. Governor Baker still says that individual communities can decide whether or not they want to mandate mask wearing in schools.