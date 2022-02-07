Should Massachusetts extend school mask mandates?

FILE – Students line up to enter Christa McAuliffe School in Jersey City, N.J., April 29, 2021. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will end a statewide mask mandate to protect against COVID-19 in schools and child care centers, his office said Monday, Feb 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Nearby states, including New Jersey and Delaware, will be lifting their school mask mandates as COVID-19 cases decline, so will Massachusetts be next?

The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education enforces the mask rules. It’s slated to end its mask mandate for schools on February 28.

22News spoke with one local resident who said she likes the mask mandate, but feels decision making should be local.

“I have nieces and nephews that are in school, my niece is a teacher. So yes, I believe in the masks,” said Peggy Remillard of Longmeadow. “I do believe it should be the community’s decision on what they should do. So yes I am for the masks.”

Governor Charlie Baker said Monday that the school mask mandate remains in effect until the end of the month. He adds that it’s anticipated that at some point soon that the Commissioner of Elementary and Secondary Education, Jeff Riley, will provide an update.