Should Massachusetts mandate masks across the state again?

“People cannot feel safe just because they’ve had the two doses. They still need to protect themselves,” said one WHO official. (Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mask wearing is once again up for debate as cases soar across the state and nation.

Infectious disease experts are saying that we are headed in the wrong direction in this pandemic. Hospitals in some parts of the country are again getting slammed with COVID-19 patients.

Back in mid-May, when over a million new people were getting vaccinated each day, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidance declaring that it was safe for fully vaccinated people to get rid of the masks in most settings. But now, the CDC is looking into whether masking should return.

22News asked Dr. Robert Roose at Mercy Medical Center if the CDC lifted the mandate too soon.

“It’s hard to look back. In hindsight things become a little bit clearer sometimes but at the time in which that was made we were moving very briskly through a large scale vaccination campaign that we know has saved lives, prevented infections, reduce hospitalizations and it remains extremely important in this effort.” Dr. Robert Roose at Mercy Medical Center

Since May 29, the state’s rules have asked unvaccinated individuals to wear a mask when in crowded or indoor public places, but allow fully vaccinated to go mask less. Governor Charlie Baker says he isn’t planning to reissue a mask mandate.

