Should polling places offer COVID-19 vaccine?

BOSTON (WWLP) – A letter was written to Governor Baker suggesting COVID-19 vaccine sites be set up near polling places in Massachusetts.

Secretary of State William Galvin wrote in a letter to Governor Baker suggesting that a pilot program for COVID-19 vaccinations be set up near polling places since there are a number of communities holding elections in March.

“Much like an election, massive vaccine distribution to the public requires organizational efforts, which involve an army of trained temporary workers and enough space to accommodate large crowds with detailed record-keeping. With planning, this opportunity presents geographically organized populations which are specifically identified and where appropriate age can be verified. Because of social distancing protocols which are already in effect, larger premises are being used already for voting,” the letter states.

Annual election held throughout Massachusetts in the spring overlaps with the state’s vaccine rollout plan for residents to receive the vaccine.