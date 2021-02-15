Should you get the COVID-19 vaccine if you already had the virus?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Centers for Disease control says reinfection of COVID-19 is still possible after you’ve recovered from the virus.

They’re recommending you still get vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine if you’ve already had and recovered from the virus. Natural immunity after an infection varies from person to person.

Governor Baker urged residents to get the vaccine when it’s your turn even if you’ve had the virus.

Baker said healthcare workers have encountered patients who believe they’re immune after getting COVID-19, but that’s not true.

“As the variants of this virus continue to develop and morph over time, all those antibodies that you’ve earned because you got COVID-19 might not be exactly the ones that you’ll need to continue to be COVID-19 free,” said Governor Baker.

The CDC says reinfection of COVID-19 appears uncommon within 90 days after getting the virus but researchers don’t yet know how long the protection lasts.

They won’t know how long immunity produced by getting vaccinated lasts until they have more data on how well vaccines work.