‘Sisterhood of the Traveling Wine’ spreads kindness during the pandemic

(WWLP) — You heard about the ‘fairy godmother,’ but did you know about the wine fairy? You may be granted a wine fairy—or even become one if you are in the Facebook group the Sisterhood of the Traveling Wine.

With 33,000+ followers from Western Massachusetts and Connecticut, Sheena Hammack, an administrator on the site told 22News it has become a community of positivity and mental health support.

“We are basically trying to spread smiles,” said Hammack. “Everybody needs one right now. It’s definitely about the connection, making sure people feel appreciated and wanted and needed.”

The process is pretty simple. Once you are accepted onto the page, find the post for the area you live in. Comment with your name and address. Let people know your favorite comfort foods, snacks, wines, or non-alcoholic beverages, and don’t forget any allergies you may have. Then pay it forward by surprising a loved one or someone you’ve never met with their personalized gift.

Tiffany Littlefield of Agawam surprised her friend Becca. She said she wanted to brighten up her day and relieve her stress.

“All the time, I feel like people should be brightening each other’s day,” said Littlefield. “I think this is a lesson to be learned for all of us just to help each other out—and do the best we can to be there for each other.”

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Wine’s efforts has also gone towards baby showers for expecting mothers and birthday parades. You can learn about how to support those efforts on its Facebook page.

What small acts of kindness are you are doing for others during this time?

Let us know @ REPORTIT@WWLP.COM