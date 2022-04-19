AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts Department of Public Health is partnering with Six Flags New England on April 22, 23, 24 (Friday-Sunday) to open a COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic.

Those interested in the vaccines or boosters can find the clinic at the park’s Human Resources Building located at 1756 Main Street in Agawam. Free Six flags tickets will be given to Massachusetts residents getting their first or second vaccination or booster.

Walk-ins are welcome but registering in advance is encouraged.

“We thank our many businesses and local partners for joining us in making vaccination available at these family-friendly locations,” said DPH Commissioner Margret Cooke. “These events are a convenient way for the whole family to get up to date on their COVID-19 vaccination – and have some fun at the same time.”