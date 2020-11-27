Six Flags New England launches Holiday in the Park display

by: Regan Schiappa

Posted: / Updated:

(Six Flags New England)

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Six Flags New England is launching its all-new Holiday Lights display for the 2020 holiday season.

Holiday in the Park Lights will feature more than one million dazzling lights, Christmas trees, and a technicolor synchronized light display.

This one-way magical walk-thru will delight guests of all ages with the sights, sounds and delicious tastes of the holiday season. The park attractions will still remain closed. All event attendees will need to reserve their visit prior to arrival.

In order to keep you safe, Six Flags will have thermal imaging for temperature checks and touch-less bag checks.

