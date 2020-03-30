Six Flags New England to delay opening

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Six Flags New England is delaying their opening day this year, because of COVID-19 concerns.

The park had been scheduled to open for the season in April, but Six Flags spokesperson Jennifer McGrath told 22News the park has temporarily suspended operations and is now planning on opening in mid-May, or even potentially some time after that.



No cases of COVID-19 have been reported at the park.

Guests with prepaid tickets will see their vaild dates extended to the end of the 2020 season. Season Pass holders will see their passes extended for the number of operating days the park is temporarily closed. Six Flags New England Members will receive one additional month for each month the park is closed, and will receive a free membership upgrade for the remainder of the 2020 season.