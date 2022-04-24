AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Six Flags New England wrapped up its vacation week vaccine initiative on Sunday.

The State Department of Public Health sponsored a number of COVID-19 vaccination clinics over the last week to boost immunization levels among families and students.

Those who got a shot at Six Flags received free admission to the park this weekend. 22News spoke to organizers about what this means to them to help protect the community.

“We are honored to be partnering with the Department of Public Health. This has built a great partnership where we can reward folks for getting their COVID-19 vaccination,” said said Jennifer McGrath, Communications Manager at Six Flags New England. “It is huge because you can actually save someone’s life which is what we at Six Flags are all about.”

Massachusetts is a national leader in vaccination percentage, 89% of people in the state have received at least one dose of the vaccine compared to 77% for the rest of the country.