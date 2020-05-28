Six Flags New England yet to announce 2020 opening date, extension given for season passes holders

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Six Flags New England has yet to announce an opening date for the 2020 season but is making sure all season pass holders are taken care of.

According to Jennifer McGrath, Six Flags Communications Manager, passes for current 2020 season pass holders will be extended into the 2021 season for the number of operating days that the park is temporarily closed.

Members will also receive one additional month for each month that the park is closed and a free membership level upgrade for the rest of the 2020 Season. These months will automatically be added to the end of your membership.

McGrath said members also have the option of placing their account on a temporary pause where payments will be suspended. Once the park reopens, the pause will be removed from the guest’s account and the Membership payments will resume.

McGrath said Diamond Elite Members who choose to keep their accounts open will receive triple points and one extra skipped ride each visit for the rest of 2020 plus one Golden Friend ticket they can use whenever they want.

The following members will recevie the following if they choose to keep their membership active:

Current Regular & Gold Members will receive an automatic and permanent upgrade to the Gold Plus Membership program which includes free parking and a variety of other park discounts and exclusive Member events and activities.

Current Gold Plus Members will receive an automatic upgrade to the Platinum Membership program for the rest of the 2020 season which includes unlimited free Soft Drinks, one-time diamond preferred parking, and one time one ride skip the line pass.

Current Platinum Members will receive an automatic upgrade to the Diamond Membership for the rest of the 2020 season which includes free preferred parking on every visit, in-park discounts on food, drinks & merchandise, access to an exclusive waterpark seating area and one skip the line pass every visit.

Current Diamond Members will receive an automatic upgrade to the Diamond Elite program for the rest of the 2020 season. This includes priority preferred parking every visit, priority preferred waterpark seating access, 50% discount on food, drinks, and merchandise, two skip the line passes on every visit, and special free offers during Fright Fest and Holiday In the Park.

Current Diamond Elite Members will receive triple membership rewards points during every park visit, one additional skip the line pass on every visit for a total of three skip the line passes and one Golden Friend Ticket valid during any operating day during the 2020 season.

McGrath said they will continue to monitor the states regulations on when they are allowed to open and will inform members and the public and soon as they know.

According to the phased reopening in the state of Massachusetts, amusement parks are still to be determined for phase 3 or 4. Each phase is a minimum of three weeks and could last longer before moving to the next phase.

Phase 1 was announced May 18 with many businesses given guidance to reopen May 25.

Every three weeks would be the following:

Phase 2: June 8

Phase 3: June 29

Phase 4: July 20

Frontier City theme park in Oklahoma, which opens on June 5, will be the company’s first theme park to open to the public.

Western Massachusetts has many summer tourist attractions but they remain closed during the COVID-19 outbreak. To get an understanding of where people stand in terms of travel, the Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau surveyed just under 200 previous visitors to western Massachusetts.