Six Flags surprises 100 essential workers with capes for National Superhero Day

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – For those of you who didn’t know, Tuesday was National Superhero day! Six Flags New England celebrated the day a little bit different this year due to the pandemic.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Six Flags partnered with The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts to surprise 100 essential volunteers with a free superhero cape and a free ticket to Six Flags for their commitment to support those in need during this rough time.

National Superhero day is all about recognizing real heroes within the community and nationwide who make a positive impact. Even though they might not be Batman or Wonder Woman, they are still great role models who serve and protect.

During the pandemic, the Food Bank distributed 23 percent more emergency food than the same time last year. Due to food shortages, the need for donations is highly encouraged. If you would like to support, visit The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.