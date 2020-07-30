Six staff members test positive for COVID-19 again at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Six staff members at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home who previously tested positive for the coronavirus, have tested positive again Thursday.

This comes after a resident tested positive for COVID-19 a second time on Monday. Holyoke Soldiers’ Home spokesperson Brooke Karanovich told 22News that the resident was tested again on Wednesday and the test came back negative.

According to Karanovich, the Soldier’s Home then tested all residents and staff this week and found six asymptomatic staff who had perviously tested positive for the virus but clinically recovered have tested positive again. Those staff members were immediately sent home out of an abundance of caution.

“The Holyoke Soldiers’ Home resident who tested positive on Monday has since tested negative at the hospital. Following this, the Soldiers’ Home proactively conducted testing of all residents and staff this week, and 6 asymptomatic staff who had previously tested positive but were clinically recovered again tested positive and were immediately sent home out of an abundance of caution. The Home has been implementing protocols for clinically recovered individuals per the CDC, and will continue to take full precautions for any suspected positive resident. This week, the Home is requiring a second round of full house testing for all residents and staff.” Executive Office of Health and Human Services spokesperson

On Monday, a veteran resident who clinically recovered from COVID-19 again experienced COVID-related symptoms and was transferred to a hospital for treatment and tested positive. Karanovich said immediate action was taken including isolating roommates and units, increasing deep cleaning, and increasing PPE usage across the home.

The Soldiers’ Home’s medical team is making all clinical decisions following the latest CDC guidance. Until the home receives the results from all staff and veterans they will be temporarily suspending family visitation for the next two weeks out of an abundance of caution for the veterans and their families.

Visitation is expected to resume on Tuesday, August 11 but will resume sooner if test results allow.