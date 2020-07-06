Smith College allowing students to study on campus for 2020-2021 year

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Smith College has announced all students will have the opportunity to study on campus for at least part of the 2020-2021 academic year.

According to a news release sent to 22News, through the ‘Culture of Care‘ plan, there will be medical and public health guidance for all students and staff. First-year and sophomores will be able to study on campus for the fall semester and juniors and seniors can in the spring.

Most courses will be designed to be done remotely and in-person for students to choose however, sports teams will still remain unavailable.

Smith College has also decided to roll back its planned tuition increased. The college will be adjusting financial aid as well.