Smith College commencement, reunions canceled

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Smith College has made the decision to cancel this year’s commencement and reunions as coronavirus cases continue to rise in Massachusetts.

In a statement to 22News on Wednesday, Smith College President Kathleen McCartney said the decision was made to protect the community. Full statement below:

I am confident that most, if not all, of you, will agree that this is a prudent decision that protects the best interests of our community and the communities beyond the Grécourt Gates. It is imperative that we do everything we can to mitigate the spread of this virus and to save lives. Kathleen McCartney, Smith College President

As of Wednesday, 256 confirmed coronavirus cases have been reported in Massachusetts. Hampden County has two, Franklin County has one and Berkshire County has 17.

Hampshire County is now the only western Massachusetts county with no confirmed cases, according to the DPH data.

