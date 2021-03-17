Smith College webinar educates, answers questions about COVID-19

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – With the massive increase in eligibility to take place next month, there’s about to be more questions surrounding the vaccine.

Smith College hosted a webinar on Wednesday evening to educate and answer questions about the virus and the vaccines. Even though COVID-19 has been impacting our lives for over a year, people still have questions about the virus and the new strains that are emerging.

“What keeps epidemiologists up at night and virologists what’s scary about these kinds of viruses? It’s that they jump species, they’re new to humans and we have no defenses against them,” said Dr. Tara Dumont, medical director for health at Smith College.

According to Dr. Tara Dumont, this coronavirus is particularly scary because it’s extremely contagious and carries a high degree of mortality.

“We found out a little too late that it spreads while having no symptoms at all,” she said.

To combat this deadly virus companies created vaccines in record time, leaving some people worried about their safety and efficacy. Dr. Christine White-Ziegler is a microbiologist and said the benefits of getting vaccinated out weight the very few negatives.

“Any one of these vaccines is going to pretty much prevent.. for the vast majority of people, prevent hospitalization and severe disease,” Dr. White-Ziegler said.

The effectiveness of the vaccines are as follows:

Pfizer vaccine: 95 percent effective

Moderna vaccine: 94 percent effective

Johnson and Johnson vaccine: 72 to 86 percent effective

AstraZeneca vaccine: 67 to 100 percent effective (Not yet approved in the United States)

The main side effect following vaccination is arm soreness.