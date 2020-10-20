Snow days for Massachusetts schools to be decided by local district

Students in the combined grades 3 and 4 class at Rowe Elementary play a socially-distanced outdoor game as a warm-up to a nature observation activity. Students at Rowe have been learning in person since September 8. (Photo courtesy of Rowe Elementary School/doe.mass.edu)

(WWLP/DESE) – The Massachusetts Department of Elementary & Secondary Education issued information regarding snow days for the school year.

The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education posted information about snow days on their website as follows:

The Department has received inquiries from school districts about possible snow days this school year. Districts have asked whether it is permissible to schedule students for a remote learning day in the event that schools are closed because of inclement weather or other emergency, instead of closing school and making up that time later in the school year.

For the 2020-2021 school year, because of the pandemic, each district has created a plan that includes a remote learning model. As set out in DESE’s regulations (603 CMR 27.00), remote learning may include synchronous or asynchronous components, provided that students have opportunities to regularly interact with teachers, such as through feedback, office hours, and other regularly scheduled individual student interactions. Remote learning models must include the following components:

Procedures for all students to participate in remote learning, including a system for tracking attendance and participation; Remote academic work shall be aligned to state standards; A policy for issuing grades for students’ remote academic work; and Teachers and administrators shall regularly communicate with students and their parents and guardians, including providing interpretation and translation services to limited English proficient parents and guardians.

The Commissioner has determined that for this school year only (2020-2021), if there are days when schools must close because of inclement weather or other emergency, districts may choose whether to treat those days as “snow days” to be made up later or provide all students with remote learning on those days in a manner that is consistent with the regulatory requirements listed above. This decision will be made at the local level.

