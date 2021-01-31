Snowstorm predicated to hit just as state moves into Phase 2

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Just as the state moves into the next phase of COVID-19 vaccine distribution, a large snowstorm is predicted to his western Massachusetts.

After nearly a year of waiting, Donna and Frank Horrigan of West Springfield will finally get the vaccine, with both their appointments next week.

“Hopefully they’ll be able to get it done, but if some get canceled that’d be very difficult,” Frank told 22News. “My son and his wife were very kind enough to get and go through all the hurdles online to get it done. Probably much more efficient that we could have.”

For some, that appointment could be Monday or Tuesday, when several inches of snow are in the forecast.

“I know a lot of people are frustrated but I’m hoping that we’re just getting going and we’ll be speeding up,” Gretchen Jennings from Northampton said.

Jennings is a massage therapist, and she had a client who got vaccinated recently who had to drive out in the cold.

“She had to travel to Easthampton from Northampton. But she’s close to 90. So it was kind of a nightmare for her,” Jennings said.

The next stage of the vaccine distribution comes with some excitement. Donna and Frank, who have been married for 56 years, are looking forward to the happy memories ahead.

“I think we have a couple of high school graduations coming up this summer,” Frank said.

“We’re really hoping they don’t happen on the same weekend because one will be in Exeter and one will be in Florida, so that could cause a few problems,” Donna told 22News.

Teachers, grocery workers, and people with medical conditions that put them at higher risk are also included in Phase 2.