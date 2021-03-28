So you’re vaccinated: What next?

FILE – This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine protects against COVID-19, according to an analysis by U.S. regulators Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, that sets the stage for a final decision on a new and easier-to-use shot to help tame the pandemic. The Food and Drug Administration’s scientists confirmed that overall, it’s about 66% effective and also said J&J’s shot, one that could help speed vaccinations by requiring just one dose instead of two, is safe to use. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – COVID-19 vaccinations are having a liberating effect on seniors who feel they’ve been cooped up too long, due to their concern about the pandemic.

The feeling begins with a sense of relief, quickly followed by exploring the possibilities of where their new found protection can take them without posing a danger to others who have yet to be inoculated.

For Patricia Carson from Ware, part of her Sunday consisted of being vaccinated against COVID-19 at the Eastfield Mall vaccination site. Her daily routine will stay much the same, especially wearing her mask as a means of protecting others.

“Feels good but I know there’s other people that aren’t so….I will keep the mask on, that’s my fall back is the mask because I have allergies.” Carson said.

Recently vaccinated seniors like Patricia Carson are experiencing what the experts call an extra level of confidence, embracing the little things such as going shopping, moving forward with getting on with their lives. But others just vaccinated this weekend, plan to continue staying close to home as they have the past year.

“I work part-time for meals on wheels, and that’s how I got vaccinated. I’ve been out, but I only deliver and that’s it, basically, I haven’t really left the house much,” Bill Talty from Springfield said. But since being vaccinated, “I’ve been out to restaurants more, doing more daily activities, getting outside a lot more, in the parks, stuff like that.”

22News was told of one recently vaccinated grandparent who made certain that immediately following his vaccination, he would give his three-year-old granddaughter a hug for the first time in a year.