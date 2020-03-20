1  of  4
Social distancing could negatively impact senior citizens

(WWLP) — Social distancing, while beneficial for stopping the spread of the coronavirus, it can create additional obstacles to senior citizens who may be impacted more negatively by the lack of socialization.

22News spoke with assisted living facilities about what they are doing to help the most vulnerable.

Dr. Nancy Donovan, the division director of geriatric psychiatry at Brigham and Women’s hospital told 22News, “Social isolation and the experience of being socially isolated which we call loneliness, which is measurable that has deleterious effects on health in older people.”

To combat that, some local assisted living facilities are trying to keep seniors happy while adhering to social distancing protocol.

Terri Nyzio, the activities director at the Arbors at Chicopee, told 22news, “Encouraging residents to leave their door open so as we walk by we can wave and blow a kiss. Just let them know that we’re there for them. I’m doing packets, crossword puzzles, short stories.”

One resident at the assisted living facility says that they will be alright.

“Stay in there and just hang our heads up high and bear it,” said Ruth Lamothe. “We’ll get by, no matter what. We’re strong people.”

Dr. Donovan says it’s important to remind seniors that the act of social isolation can be positive because you’re doing it for the good of everyone else.

Doctors say the experience seniors have in isolation has a bigger impact than the length of the isolation, so those finding ways to stay active will be okay.

