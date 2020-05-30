Socially distant Team Hope Walk raises funds to research Huntington’s disease cure

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Many small groups helped raise money during Team Hope Walk, for the life saving search to continue. People such as Kinser Cancelmo of Springfield has lost family to Huntington’s disease

Cancelmo told 22News, “My husband passed away from Huntington’s disease 4 years ago, and my 15-year-old daughter passed away from the juvenile version five years ago.”

She explained that children diagnosed with Huntington’s disease have a fifty-fifty chance of becoming infected by the degenerative genetic disease.

“There’s a lot of us for a cure which is why I’m doing what I’m doing,” said Kinser. “Why I’m on the board of directors, why we raise money for the Huntington’s Disease Society of America, and there’s no cure, there’s only medicine.”

And they will continue to raise money walking on behalf of the many lives lost to Huntington’s disease and for the 41,000 who are symptomatic and the 200,000 more at risk.