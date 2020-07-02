Soldiers’ Home of Holyoke investigation to help other homes across the country

FILE – This May 2018 file photo ,shows an aerial view of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke, Mass. Nearly 90 residents have died from the coronavirus at the central Massachusetts home for aging veterans, as state and federal officials try to figure out what went wrong in the deadliest outbreak at a long-term care facility in the U.S. (Patrick Johnson/The Republican via AP, File)

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – State lawmakers are continuing to work on ways to improve the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home after 76 residents died due to COVID-19.

Governor Baker announced reforms that include new staffing and new wing among other improvements.

The Department of Public Health, Veterans’ Services, and the Executive Office of Health and Human Services are all conducting investigations.

State Representative Aaron Vega told 22News he hopes the situation at the Soldiers’ Home could help other facilities outside of Massachusetts.

“I’m thankful for his support but we have to wait for the other reports to come out and do a full study and get the right building right oversight and not only make sure this doesn’t happen again but use this as an example for other nursing homes, Soldiers’ Homes across the country.”

The 22News I-Team filed freedom of information act requests to the organizations still conducting investigations. All three agencies have denied our requests, citing active investigations.