Soldiers Home Superintendent: State officials were informed about COVID-19 cases

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Soldiers Home Superintendent Bennett Walsh says state officials were being made aware of the worsening situation at the Soldiers Home, as a COVID-19 outbreak began spreading at the facility last month.

In a statement sent to 22News, Walsh said that Soldiers Home officials had provided information frequently to the staff of the Secretary of Veteran Services, the Executive Office of Health and Human Services, and the Department of Public Health.

“There have been widespread reports in the media that state officials were kept in the dark about what was happening at the Soldiers Home during the COVID-19 crisis. These reports are false,” Walsh wrote.

“We provided updates on a daily basis, sometimes multiple times a day.”

In addition to reporting cases and deaths, Walsh says he notified state officials that they were facing staff shortages, with about a quarter of the staff not reporting to work.

“The staff shortage was so acute, and the number of veterans with unknown or suspected COVID-19 so large, that the medical staff was forced to close some areas and place these men in the same unit. This action to ‘cohort’ the veterans was reviewed with the Department of Public Health on Wednesday March 25 and accomplished on Friday March 27,” Walsh wrote.

“It is very disappointing to me that during this time of unspeakable horror that the staffs at EVOH, DVS, and DPH have remained silent and have the lie that they didn’t know about anything going on persist,” he added. “State officials knew Holyoke needed as much help as possible. No one was kept in the dark.”

Walsh says he is cooperating with the investigation into the Soldiers Home situation that was initiated by Governor Charlie Baker, and that he has been interviewed twice on the matter.

