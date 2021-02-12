Some hospitals across Massachusetts at risk of receiving reduced amount of COVID-19 vaccines

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hospitals across Massachusetts are in jeopardy of having their vaccine doses cut by the state.

Some hospitals are reporting that they can no longer schedule first dose appointments after hearing that the state has reduced its supply. However, we’ve heard no changes for hospitals here in Springfield, at least not yet.

Mass General Brigham and Tufts Medical Center were among those hospitals that made the announcement setting off a furious chain reaction among many state lawmakers. The move would allow the state to get more doses to mass vaccination sites, where daily vaccinations are much higher.

According to the state’s COVID-19 command center:

“The commonwealth will distribute more vaccines to high throughput locations, like mass vaccination sites, retail pharmacy sites, and community health center until more vaccines are made available by the federal government.” Kate Reilly, COVID-19 Command Center spokeswoman

Baystate Health and Mercy Medical Center sent 22News statements, saying they are hopeful they will be able to continue providing vaccinations so they can honor appointments.

“We are hopeful that MA Department of Public Health will provide sufficient vaccine allocations to enable us to honor the appointments for community members that have been scheduled for the next two weeks.” Mark Keroack, MD, President & CEO, Baystate Health

Baystate Health though has not heard anything official from the state in regards to reducing their vaccine count.

The state’s COVID-19 command center did say that if the Johnson and Johnson vaccine gets approval in the U.S., that would allow them to send more doses to hospitals.