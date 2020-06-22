1  of  2
Breaking News
Massachusetts Coronavirus: 7,874 deaths, 107,210 total cases Large brush fire near Springfield solar field

Some local restaurants sticking to take -out only options amid limited indoor dining

Coronavirus Local Impact

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Eb’s restaurant in Agawam is sticking with takeout, due to the restrictions for indoor dining in Phase 2.

According to the state’s reopening guidelines, tables must be at least six feet apart and only six people can eat at a table.

EB’s has a smaller dining room, so opening that now with the 50 percent capacity restriction, wouldn’t be financially feasible. Owner Ed Borgatti is thankful for the success of their takeout business to get them through this time.

Borgatti told 22News, “We are lucky to have that, because I just feel that 50 percent if I don’t have to do that, then I won’t have too. I just don’t know how feasible It is to do.”

Borgatti said they are going to take it week by week and have no set date as to when they’ll reopen their dining room.

As of now, he doesn’t expect to do socially distanced dining. He is hoping for more clarity from the state on phases going forward so all restaurants can be better prepared.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today