Some local restaurants sticking to take -out only options amid limited indoor dining

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Eb’s restaurant in Agawam is sticking with takeout, due to the restrictions for indoor dining in Phase 2.

According to the state’s reopening guidelines, tables must be at least six feet apart and only six people can eat at a table.

EB’s has a smaller dining room, so opening that now with the 50 percent capacity restriction, wouldn’t be financially feasible. Owner Ed Borgatti is thankful for the success of their takeout business to get them through this time.

Borgatti told 22News, “We are lucky to have that, because I just feel that 50 percent if I don’t have to do that, then I won’t have too. I just don’t know how feasible It is to do.”

Borgatti said they are going to take it week by week and have no set date as to when they’ll reopen their dining room.

As of now, he doesn’t expect to do socially distanced dining. He is hoping for more clarity from the state on phases going forward so all restaurants can be better prepared.