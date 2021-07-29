Some people in Massachusetts are still wearing masks even if vaccinated

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A question that has come into our newsroom this week, what is an area of substantial or high transmission?

According to the updated guidance from the CDC these are the areas you’ll need to wear a mask if you’re in public indoors. Western Massachusetts is in the moderate to low risk categories, and the expert 22News spoke with at Baystate Health said that’s why our area won’t need to start wearing masks right now.

But the new rules from the CDC are leaving people with questions. According to Dr. Armando Paez, the guidance only applies to areas that are a higher risk than western Massachusetts. “We’re number two in the nation in terms of people getting vaccinated and one of the lowest hospitalization rates do to COVID.”

Baystate Health is reporting that there are 17 people hospitalized with COVID-19. That’s up from seven from last week. Paez said those rates are far lower than what we saw during the peaks of the pandemic however really concerned

“It’s something that we need to watch out for. If it really continues to go up then I’m going to be really concerned.” Dr. Armando Paez Chief, Infectious Disease Division at Baystate Health



Dr. Paez also said, if you’re vaccinated but your household members are not vaccinated then you should wear a mask in public.

