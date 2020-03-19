Some residents putting others at risk by ignoring recommendation to stay inside

A line of people waiting to buy supplies amid coronavirus fears snakes through a parking lot at a Costco, Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Las Vegas. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. (AP Photo/John Locher)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Cities and countries around the world have issued quarantines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, but not everyone is staying inside.

Many people have been going outside to enjoy the nice weather, despite serious recommendations and mandates from the federal government and the World Health Organization amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Raymond Gilkes of Springfield told 22News, “I still want to come outside and have fun and bring my energy back up, not stay inside and be really worried about everything that’s going on. There’s a huge outroar over this thing, but I feel it’s no different than the flu that we have, you know what I mean, and of course, people that are weaker are affected by it more, but for somebody like me who’s young, healthy and active I feel it won’t affect me as much.”

Health experts say that although the seasonal flu tends to diminish when the weather warms up, it’s still too early to know whether the climate plays a role in the spread of COVID-19.