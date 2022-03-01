SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The South Hadley Board of Health voted to end the town’s mask mandate on Tuesday.

The South Hadley Board of Health voted unanimously that the mask mandate is to end for the town on Saturday, March 5 and follow the state-wide mask advisory. This new advisory would include schools, as well as businesses, making masks optional for all residents in town.

With the mandate over, the Board of Health also agreed that a mask advisory was more fitting as the data and trends suggested that residents had a higher vaccination rate.

Masks will still need to be worn on public transportation and in health care facilities as instructed by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.