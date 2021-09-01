South Hadley officials asking businesses to implement mask mandates

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of South Hadley is asking business owners to enforce indoor masks policies within the workplace.

The town is not mandating masks indoors for businesses at this time but are hoping local businesses will implement their own mask mandates. This includes businesses that members of the public may walk through, such as grocery stores, theaters, restaurants, bars, indoor event venues, gyms, salons, and places of worship.

South Hadley confirmed 38 new cases of COVID-19 within the last week, the biggest jump in cases from week to week since March. The town has mandated indoor masks for all town buildings since August 24.

A map from the CDC showing the transmission rates in Hampshire County are considered high. The CDC recommends people in high transmission areas wear a mask indoors in public places to reduce the risk of being infected with the Delta variant. Anyone with a weakened immune system regardless of transmission level are also encouraged to wear a mask.

According to CDC data collected from August 24 through August 30, Hampshire County has 171 positive COVID-19 cases of 8,970 tested with 1.54% positivity rate from 7-day data reported on August 27. From August 22 – 29, there were 15 people admitted to the hospital. Residents that are fully vaccinated are 56.6% (90,984) of the total population.