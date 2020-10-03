South Hadley kids raise funds for COVID-19 patients at Holyoke Medical Center

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Two South Hadley children, aged seven and eight, have shown heart and compassion by raising money to benefit the elderly being treated for COVID-19 at Holyoke Medical Center.

Eight-year-old Travis Lemoine and 7-year-old Cecily Austin are donating the more than $100 they raised from the sale of a variety of items to neighbors a week ago. Money raised to help senior citizens recovering from the coronavirus at Holyoke Medical Center.

The children are very determined to help those patients.

“They’re going to all those soldiers that have COVID-19 and buy all of them stuff,” Travis told 22News.

The children want to give a big thanks to the person who was so impressed with their fundraising, he gave them a $20 bill. Needless to say, the parents of Travis and Cecily are so proud of their children.