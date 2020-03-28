Southampton confirms first cases of COVID-19

SOUTHAMPTON (WWLP) — The Town of Southampton has confirmed it’s first two positive cases of residents with COVID-19 on Saturday.

According to a press release sent to 22News, Southampton Emergency Management Director, Charlie Kaniecki and Town Administrator, Edward Gibson were informed by Public Health Officials that Southampton has identified two positive cases of residents with COVID 19.

The town says it is keeping with guidelines from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and the individuals are in isolation and close contacts are quarantined.

“These are the first documented cases in our community”, said Gerri Swanson, Southampton Public Health Director.

Town officials say they are working closely to ensure they are doing everything they can to make Southampton a safe community. They would like to remind residents that in addition to practicing social distancing to frequently wash their hands.

Town officials also urge residents to: