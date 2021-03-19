Southwick in ‘red zone’ for COVID-19

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Southwick is listed as a community in the red zone for coronavirus, according to the latest COVID-19 report released Thursday by the state Department of Public Health.

Southwick had 28 confirmed COVID-19 tests out of 668 total tests taken in the last two weeks, according to the DPH. Their positive test rate is 4.19% putting them in the state’s high-risk category. There are 506 total cases in Southwick since January 2020.

The 7-day average of percent positivity for the state of Massachusetts is 1.93%.

The Town of Southwick issued a Board of Health weekly update Friday on its website stating, “The Southwick Board of Health would like to stress that this is not a complete profile of the status of

COVID-19 in the Town of Southwick. This number reflects those individuals who have received positive test results and not those awaiting results, untested symptomatic individuals, and those who might currently be asymptomatic.”

Chicopee and Southwick are the only two western Massachusetts communities in the red zone, meaning more than 25 COVID-19 cases were reported in the last two weeks, according to the latest state report.

Services are open to the public at the Town Hall include Town Clerk, Treasurer, Collector, and Assessors. All other offices are available by phone, on-line, and by appointment before visiting Town Hall.

The basketball court behind the Town Hall will be open beginning on Monday, March 22. Anyone who uses the court must wear masks and maintain social distance where applicable.

