Southwick Police Chief shares tips to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect residents

SOUTHWICK, Mass (WWLP) – Southwick Police Chief Kevin Bishop posted a video on Facebook Tuesday morning highlighting important tips and guidelines the public should follow to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Chief Bishop received a letter from one of his good friends and used many of his thoughts to share how best the public can help during this time.

“I have many friends who are healthcare workers, police officers, EMTs, and other first responders, I’m sure we all do. As I reached out and asked how they are all doing they say, “okay for now, but people just need to stay home.” I’m also hearing from other friends how some stores that are open are a free for all with everyone walking around like this is no big deal, or standing in line for takeout food and not respecting the six foot rule.”

Bishop then said for people to “please, please stop doing that.” Bishop said if you’re in a situation where someone is not respecting the six-foot rule, do not be insulting or aggressive be polite and just say excuse me but may I ask you to back up and then say thank you once they do.

The virus is everywhere and people who have the virus may not even know they have it which is why it’s important that everyone stays home.

Help stop the spread of the coronavirus by doing these five steps:

HANDS – Wash them often

ELBOW – Cough into it

FACE – Don’t touch it

SPACE – Keep a safe distance

HOME – Stay if you can

Bishop added that everyone has to shop but should make a designated person to do the shopping or ask a neighbor to shop for you to help you get what you need and minimize the number of people leaving their homes.

If you are sick, stay home and talk to a doctor for further information.

“I am not perfect but am a firm believer that sacrificing these few short days right now is only going to help us win this war. I am pleading with all of you please listen to and adhere to these safety precautions,” Bishop said.