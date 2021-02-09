Special Committee on Holyoke Soldiers’ Home COVID-19 outbreak to hold hearing

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Special Committee on the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home COVID-19 Outbreak is scheduled to have a public hearing Tuesday morning.

Watch live here

Officials from the Commonwealth and board members will offer testimony regarding the Board of Trustees at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home at 10 a.m.

This hearing will be led by Co-Chairs Representative Linda Dean Campbell and Senator Walter F. Timilty. This is the sixth hearing in a series of hearings intended to inform the committee in preparation for its report.

Based on its report, the Special Committee will offer legislative recommendations to the statehouse to prevent further occurrences like the outbreak at the Soldiers’ home.