Special Olympics of Massachusetts announce cancellations amid COVID-19 concerns

Nicholas Caywood of Bucks County, Pa., left, and Kevin Verzinskie of Chester County sprint towards the finish line in a snowshoe time trials event at the annual Special Olympics Winter Games at Seven Springs Mountain Resort in Champion, Pa., Monday, Feb. 8, 2016. (John Rucosky/Public Opinion via AP) MANDATORY CREDIT

(WWLP) – COVID-19 is forcing more devastating cancellations as the Special Olympics of Massachusetts announced the cancellation of all practices and competitions.

Cancellations of all events run through June 14, including competitions, training, fundraisers, as well as coach and volunteer training.

The organization said it understands the disappointment for athletes, coaches, and volunteers.

They also said they would be addressing the stress of isolation and will provide an alternative, remote programming for athletes, which is to be announced over the coming days.

