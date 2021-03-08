Spring break super spreader concerns

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With spring break around the corner for many colleges, some students may be planning on taking a trip out of state.

Traditionally, spring break involves trips to warmer states with Texas and Florida being popular destinations. States that have either significantly lowered restrictions or got rid of them entirely creating a high chance for an outbreak.

Miami Beach has been a site that has already seen a significant amount of spring breakers and tourists.

22News spoke with Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack. When asked what he would tell students thinking about planning a trip, he simply said don’t do it.

“As was the case, late last year the greatest risk in terms of rising numbers of cases is young people who decide they’re not really that worried about COVID. Although they may be vectors for people who may get very sick,” said Dr. Keroack.

UMass and Springfield College actually made the decision to cancel spring break earlier this semester. They are instead holding multiple well-being Wednesdays giving students a break from class.

According to the state’s travel order, state residents are encouraged to limit out-of-state travel only to lower-risk states. That list includes Hawaii, Puerto Rico, Missouri, Washington, and Oregon.