Spring break travel busy, despite CDC warnings

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA – MARCH 04: People enjoy themselves on the beach on March 04, 2021 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. College students have begun to arrive in the South Florida area for the annual spring break ritual. City officials are anticipating a large spring break crowd as the coronavirus pandemic continues. They are advising people to wear masks if they cannot social distance. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – It’s that time of year where spring-breakers flood Florida cities and their beaches, even as public health officials urge people away from large gatherings, and travel.

“I think it’s important for us to wear masks in certain situations, especially when we are in a large populated area,” said Kendra Raya, a California resident.

Many aren’t in Florida, one state that lifted its COVID-19 restrictions and mask mandate.

“I’m wearing this thing throughout my traveling,” said Hartford resident, Garrett Ling. “I don’t know what it’s like, how crazy it is down there right now, so I’m definitely going to take those precautions so I come home safe and make sure my family is safe at that.”

At Bradley International Airport, they have many flights to Florida, where numerous spring-breakers are taking a vacation. And this comes as the CDC continues to urge the public not to travel to other states, even if they’re fully vaccinated. Some travelers at Bradley disagree.

“If I have the vaccine I would absolutely travel a lot more,” said Kendra Raya of California. “I think the CDC is just doing its job, but I think every state and every county should have their own guidance, because not every place is populated like where we come from.”

The CDC has their warning right on their website. According to the agency, people who are fully vaccinated don’t need to wear a mask indoors with each other. They also don’t need to wear one with unvaccinated relatives from one other household, as long as no one has a medical condition that puts them at risk for severe illness from coronavirus.

Remember you’re not considered “fully vaccinated” until two weeks after you get the second dose of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.