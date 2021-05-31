Springfield AMR COVID-19 testing closed for Memorial Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s AMR COVID-19 Stop the Spread testing locations will be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day.

The COVID-19 testing sites at the Eastfield Mall and on Cottage Street will be closed. Testing will resume Tuesday morning at the Eastfield Mall and Cottage Street locations.

No appointments are necessary but AMR strongly encourages registering in advance to facilitate faster testing. Testing is available on a drive-through basis only at 1655 Boston Road, Springfield, MA between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

