SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno will join with other city officials Monday afternoon to announce details on the new ARPA Neighborhood Economic Recovery Fund.

The fund will continue the city’s efforts to distribute American Rescue Plan economic recovery funds throughout the city. Mayor Sarno said in a statement that the fund is a direct response to meetings with 30 neighborhood councils on how to best use the city’s allocation of relief funds.

Mayor Sarno states, “The creation of this ARPA Neighborhood Economic Recovery Fund comes as a direct response from my community and neighborhood council meetings that I held last year in which my dedicated ARPA team and I met with over 30 neighborhood councils and organizations to hear their ideas on how we can best utilize our city’s allocation of ARPA funding to benefit and enhance our neighborhoods. I want to thank CDO Tim Sheehan, Tina Quagliato-Sullivan, my dedicated ARPA team and all of the neighborhood councils for their efforts and continued stewardship on behalf of our residents and business community. Again, this has the chance to be a ‘game changer’ for our Springfield. My administration is looking forward to working together with our neighborhood councils to enhancing our community for the betterment of all.”

The announcement is scheduled for 2:15 Monday afternoon at City Hall.