Springfield, Chicopee remain high-risk for COVID-19 in western Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP) – Only two western Massachusetts communities are currently at high risk for COVID-19 spread, according to a weekly report released by state health officials.
The Department of Public Health report, which reports new COVID data every Thursday, listed Chicopee and Springfield in the “red zone.” A red zone means more than 25 COVID cases were reported in the last 14 days.
State public health officials also reported 17 local communities at moderate-risk in Thursday’s report. A yellow zone means 25 or less cases were reported in the last two weeks.
- Agawam
- Belchertown
- Dalton
- East Longmeadow
- Greenfield
- Hampden
- Holyoke
- Ludlow
- Montague
- North Adams
- Palmer
- Pittsfield
- Southwick
- Ware
- West Springfield
- Westfield
- Wilbraham
The number of low-risk (green zone) communities is at eight communities including:
- Adams
- Amherst
- Cheshire
- Easthampton
- Granby
- Longmeadow
- Northampton
- South Hadley
You can view the full DPH report here under “City and Town Data.”