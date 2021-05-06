Springfield, Chicopee remain high-risk for COVID-19 in western Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP) – Only two western Massachusetts communities are currently at high risk for COVID-19 spread, according to a weekly report released by state health officials.

The Department of Public Health report, which reports new COVID data every Thursday, listed Chicopee and Springfield in the “red zone.” A red zone means more than 25 COVID cases were reported in the last 14 days.

State public health officials also reported 17 local communities at moderate-risk in Thursday’s report. A yellow zone means 25 or less cases were reported in the last two weeks.

Agawam

Belchertown

Dalton

East Longmeadow

Greenfield

Hampden

Holyoke

Ludlow

Montague

North Adams

Palmer

Pittsfield

Southwick

Ware

West Springfield

Westfield

Wilbraham

The number of low-risk (green zone) communities is at eight communities including:

Adams

Amherst

Cheshire

Easthampton

Granby

Longmeadow

Northampton

South Hadley

You can view the full DPH report here under “City and Town Data.”