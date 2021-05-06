Springfield, Chicopee remain high-risk for COVID-19 in western Massachusetts

Credit: Mass DPH

BOSTON (WWLP) – Only two western Massachusetts communities are currently at high risk for COVID-19 spread, according to a weekly report released by state health officials. 

The Department of Public Health report, which reports new COVID data every Thursday, listed Chicopee and Springfield in the “red zone.” A red zone means more than 25 COVID cases were reported in the last 14 days.

State public health officials also reported 17 local communities at moderate-risk in Thursday’s report. A yellow zone means 25 or less cases were reported in the last two weeks.

  • Agawam
  • Belchertown
  • Dalton
  • East Longmeadow
  • Greenfield
  • Hampden
  • Holyoke
  • Ludlow
  • Montague
  • North Adams
  • Palmer
  • Pittsfield
  • Southwick
  • Ware
  • West Springfield
  • Westfield
  • Wilbraham

The number of low-risk (green zone) communities is at eight communities including:

  • Adams
  • Amherst
  • Cheshire
  • Easthampton
  • Granby
  • Longmeadow
  • Northampton
  • South Hadley

You can view the full DPH report here under “City and Town Data.”

