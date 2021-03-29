Springfield city clerk’s office closed due to COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city clerk’s office in Springfield will be closed for at least a week for COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Employees will be tested and the office will be cleaned. The office is expected to reopen on Monday, April 5. Those who have appointments this week are asked to reschedule.

Mayor Sarno states, “After conferring with Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris and out of an abundance of caution, we will be temporarily closing the City Clerk’s Office to get our employees tested and to thoroughly deep clean the office area. We deeply apologize for any inconvenience – we do not make these decisions lightly. In order to continue to keep our overall City operations going and to keep a control and structured accessibility to City Hall for our constituents, we must maintain a balance of protecting and preserving the health and safety of our workforce. We will continue to take these precautionary public health and safety measures.”

Residents and businesses can contact the city’s 311 Call Center at (413) 736-3111 and at the city’s website at www.springfield-ma.gov.