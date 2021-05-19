Springfield City Council COVID response committee to hold virtual town hall

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The Springfield City Council COVID-19 Response Committee will hold a Virtual Town Hall Meeting on Tuesday, May 25 at 7 p.m. to seek direct input from Springfield residents and business owners as the city moves towards pandemic recovery.

There are two options to watch the meeting. People can sign up to participate live in the ZOOM event at www.focusspringfield.com/town-hall. After joining they will be able to raise their hands to share their experiences, ask questions, or both. To just watch the event live on YouTube, but not participate via zoom, can visit www.focusspringfield.com/watch-town-hall.

For those who cannot attend the event live but would still like to share their experience and input should submit written testimony to City Councilor Jesse Lederman, Chairman of the Committee, at JLederman@springfieldcityhall.com.

Participating in the event in addition to Williams and Lederman are Ward 1 City Councilor Gumersindo Gomez, Ward 2 City Councilor Michael Fenton, Ward 3 City Councilor Melvin Edwards, Ward 4 City Councilor Malo Brown, Ward 7 City Councilor Tim Allen, Ward 8 City Councilor Orlando Ramos, and At-Large Councilors Sean Curran and Kateri Walsh.

Also joining the event will be Springfield Commissioner of Health and Human Services Helen Caulton-Harris, Chief Administrative & Financial Officers T.J. Plante, Economic Development Director Timothy Sheehan, and Director of Parks, Building, and Recreation Patrick Sullivan. The Department Heads will provide brief updates at the beginning of the program.