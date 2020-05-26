SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As businesses across the state begin to re-open, Springfield Mayor Sarno along with several city leaders will provide a COVID-19 update Tuesday morning at City Hall.

Watch Live: Springfield’s COVID-19 update

According to a news release sent to 22News, the meeting will begin at 10:15 a.m. and will provide an update on the City of Springfield’s response to the coronavirus and clarity on what the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and the CDC is advising as precautionary measures.

As of Tuesday, Springfield has reported a total of 2,095 positive coronavirus cases in the city.