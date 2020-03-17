Springfield College extending online classes through semester

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Springfield College made the decision Tuesday to extend online classes through the end of the semester in an effort to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19.

The school’s spring break, originally scheduled for March 14-22, was extended until March 29. The school plans to resume classes March 30, but fully online.

Springfield College President Mary-Beth Cooper said in an email to the school community that a decision has not been made yet for Commencement activities.

The college addressed the following:

Students

We understand students will still have many questions about how they will be supported in a fully online learning environment. Please know we are working to tailor our instruction and services to ensure that all students will be able to be successful.

Resident Students

Students will be able to collect the remainder of their belongings and clean out their campus residences. The move-out for residents will be conducted through a staggered schedule. Further information will be available later today.

Please note: The moving out of belongings is NOT mandatory at this time. An additional time period for those who do not wish to come to campus during this scheduled move-out period will be established later.

Faculty

Faculty will continue to receive support for transitioning their teaching to online. Those who need support should reach out to the Center for Excellence in Teaching, Learning, and Scholarship. The office of Academic Affairs, Deans and Department chairs, along with Faculty Senate are working together on other key transition issues and new information for faculty will continue to be provided and posted on the Academic Affairs website.

Employees

All staff and faculty have received comprehensive communications from their supervisors and human resources regarding telecommuting, recording time, and opportunities for professional development. Employees with questions about work assignments or expectations should check with their supervisors who are developing work plans in coordination with their division heads. All employees are encouraged to continue social distancing to the extent possible.

We know this brings great disappointment to many of us, especially our seniors, who were holding on to hope that we could all come back to campus to finish up the year. However, we believe it is the right decision at this time.