Springfield College residence hall forced to quarantine due to student testing positive for COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An entire residence hall at Springfield College will have to quarantine for 14 days after a student living there tested positive for COVID-19.

Springfield College President Mary-Beth Cooper said in a letter to the school community, that everyone living in the residence hall had been informed of the decision and that this is being done out of an abundance of caution. The following actions are being taken:

Facilities staff will increase sanitization in Alumni Hall

The mandatory surveillance testing program for students will continue, along with immediate testing of all Alumni Hall residents and at the end of the 14-day quarantine period

For the next two weeks, the college’s dining services provider will deliver meals to the residence hall

Students who live in the hall will continue their classes remotely

All residents of the hall will be tested for COVID-19 at the end of the 14 day quarantine.

Cooper posted the following statement on the Springfield College website Tuesday: