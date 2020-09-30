Springfield College residence hall forced to quarantine due to student testing positive for COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An entire residence hall at Springfield College will have to quarantine for 14 days after a student living there tested positive for COVID-19.
Springfield College President Mary-Beth Cooper said in a letter to the school community, that everyone living in the residence hall had been informed of the decision and that this is being done out of an abundance of caution. The following actions are being taken:
Cooper posted the following statement on the Springfield College website Tuesday:
We received a report this evening that a third student in one of our residence halls, Alumni Hall, has tested positive for the coronavirus. Based on the recommendation of the Rapid Response Team and out of an abundance of caution, the President’s Leadership Team made the decision to quarantine all residents of Alumni Hall for 14 days. The residents of Alumni Hall were notified of this decision earlier this evening.
-The Harvest Table Dining Group, the College’s dining services provider, will deliver meals to Alumni Hall, starting with breakfast tomorrow morning which will be available at 6:30 a.m.
-Student residents of Alumni Hall will continue their classes remotely.
-Our Facilities staff will begin increased sanitization in Alumni Hall.
-Our mandatory surveillance testing program for students will continue, along with immediate testing of all Alumni Hall residents and at the end of the 14-day quarantine period.
The health and safety of all of our students is of paramount importance. I know this news is concerning and that you will have questions. This decision was made as a preventative measure so that we can control any spread of the virus. Vice President for Student Affairs, Dr. Patrick Love, will share additional information as it becomes available. We appreciate your cooperation as we work to keep the Springfield College Community safe.-Springfield College President Mary-Beth Cooper