SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A total of $12 million has been allocated to help Springfield residents who were disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eligible households were provided $1,400 through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Direct Cash Household Assistance program. The third-party administration, Public Partnerships, LLC (PPL), reviewed the eligibility and awarded over 8,679 applicants.

Those eligible had to provide proof of residency and show documentation that the household was receiving some form of programed assistance, such as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC), unemployment benefits, etc.

Applications for the ARPA Household Direct Assistance Program closed on January 15, 2023. Those who were approved were sent an eligibility letter from Public Partnership, LLC followed by a Money Network Debit Card within 7-10 business days. The program call center closed on Tuesday.

“I want to thank PPL for their efforts in thoroughly reviewing all of the applications that were submitted and for doing a second review of those that were deemed ineligible to ensure an accurate final determination was made. I also want to thank the applicants for their patience as eligibility determination were made. I am proud of the fact that my administration and Springfield has been the only city in the Commonwealth and one of the few in the nation to put forth such a comprehensive and all-encompassing initiative to get our local allotment of federal ARPA funding directly into the community through numerous programs and initiatives, including direct household’s assistance. This program mitigates to a degree, the disproportional impacts the pandemic had on those members of our community who were and continue to be economically disadvantaged. This $12 million in direct cash assistance combined with over $3 million, in assistance to Wayfinders during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, to help Springfield residents stay in their homes through mortgage, rent and utility assistance, is evidence of the City’s commitment to the residents and communities that were disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.” Mayor Sarno