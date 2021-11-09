Springfield COVID Council meeting addresses pediatric, booster shots

FILE – In this Monday, March 16, 2020 file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle. A panel of U.S. advisers will meet this week to recommend who should be first in line for a COVID-19 vaccine. Experts have proposed giving the vaccine to health workers first. High priority also may be given to workers in essential industries, people with certain medical conditions and people age 65 and older. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Springfield held their weekly COVID-19 response meeting Tuesday night, their first since kids aged 5-11 became eligible for the Pfizer shot.

The focus of Tuesday’s meeting was the status of both pediatric vaccines and booster shots being distributed in the city. Springfield is still lagging behind on the national average for vaccination.

The Medical Director of Baystate General Pediatrics spoke at Tuesday’s meeting, assuring that the shots for kids are safe and effective. While the city’s Health & Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris urged residents to get their booster shots.

“We are not going to turn away anyone who is requesting a booster because we are not specifically asking their health status,” said Caulton-Harris.

Caulton-Harris also noted the city of Springfield’s vaccine clinics are currently using the Moderna shot, and as of right now they can’t serve those ages 5 to 11.